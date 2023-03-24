IPL 2023: CSK's Mukesh Choudhary unlikely to play this season, LSG's Mohsin Khan doubtful for most parts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohsin Khan and Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary has been more or less ruled out of the upcoming season, according to a report in Cricbuzz. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development and cleared that there is not much hope on Mukesh playing this season.

"We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," he said. Choudhary was one of the top bowlers for CSK last season. He didn't start the season well but gained confidence later and ended up picking 16 wickets in 13 matches. Mukesh is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is undergoing rehab for the back injury he sustained.

"I'm good and hope to get well soon," Mukesh who is out of action since December 20222, said opening up about his injury. As for CSK, the Men in Yellow will be taking the field in the inaugural game of IPL 2023 against the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, LSG's left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan is also doubtful for at least for the first few matches despite the fact that he has joined the team already. He was another fast bowler who was exceptional throughout the season and had impressed critics and experts alike. Mohsin played nine matches last season and accounted for 14 scalps and his economy rate was also less than six.

Interestingly though Mohsin Khan is currently with the franchise and is hoping to recover for the latter stage of the tournament. However, there is no date fixed for his comeback as of yet. Lucknow Super Giants are scheduled to play their opening game of IPL 2023 on April 1 against the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals.

