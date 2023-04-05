IPL 2023: After Shreyas Iyer and Shakib's unavailability, Kolkata Knight Riders sign key England star

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KKR make key foreign signing

IPL 2023: After losing captain Shreyas Iyer and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Kolkata Knight Riders have made a big signing in the ongoing Indian Premier League. KKR have availed the services of dangerous England opener Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore.

Roy has featured in 2017 and 2018 editions of the tournament. He went unsold in the 2023 IPL after setting a base price of 1.5 Cr. The English player last played in IPL in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played five games in 2021 and scored 150 runs including a half-century.

This comes a day after Shreyas Iyer was reportedly ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to surgery to his back injury. KKR will also miss the services of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has pulled out of the tournament due to national commitments and personal issues. Shakib is currently playing in a Test match against Ireland and also featured in a T20I series against the same opposition.

Meanwhile, Iyer who opted to undergo a back surgery is out of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final 2023. Iyer will travel abroad for the surgery and will remain out of action for at least three months. Iyer has suffered a lower back injury, which has troubled him for sometime now. He faced back issues in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was later ruled out of the ODI series after not batting in the 4th Test.

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Nitish Rana as captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise released an official statement regarding the statement while also stating that they hope for their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer to be fit at some stage of the season. Interestingly, reports were doing rounds that either of Sunil Narine or Shardul Thakur will be taking charge of the team is Iyer's absence. But the franchise has backed Rana who has the experience of leading Delhi in domestic cricket.

KKR, in their statement, expressed confidence in the new captain and felt that the new support staff including head coach Chandrakant Pandit will do wonders in IPL 2023. The franchise also cleared that the experienced players in the squad will lend support to Rana on and off the field throughout the season.

