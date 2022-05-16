IPL 2022: Who is Akash Madhwal? Know all about player who replaced Suryakumar Yadav in MI squad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Akash Madhwal has replaced Suryakumar Yadav in MI team

Akash Madhwal has replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the Mumbai Indians squad.

The 28-year-old who hails from Roorkee, Uttarakhand has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60.

The medium-pacer made his Twenty20 debut in the year 2019 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also made his first-class debut in the same year in Ranji Trophy. He started playing List A cricket for Uttarakhand in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Akash was earlier chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team. His performance with the ball over the months earned him the opportunity to join the squad.

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Suryakumar played eight matches this season for his team scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 including three half-centuries.

Five-time champions MI were the first team to be eliminated from this edition of the tournament. MI has remaining two matches with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.