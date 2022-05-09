MI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL due to injury

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Yadav sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May. Suryakumar played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 including 3 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata.

MI made one change with Ramandeep Singh coming in for injured Suryakumar Yadav, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a left-forearm muscle injury.

KKR made as many as five changes to their playing XI, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sheldon Jackson.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy.