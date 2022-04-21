IPL 2022: When you win, everything seems positive, says DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Lalit Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket during Delhi Capitals' match against Lucknow Super Giants.

All-rounder Lalit Yadav, one of the blue-eyed boys of Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, feels that a victory always creates a positive vibe despite the mistakes committed on the job.

The COVID-hit DC crushed Punjab Kings by nine wickets with 57 balls to spare. Lalit with figures of 2/11, which included the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, contributed to the victory.

"It was a different vibe altogether. You know, when we win, everything seems to look positive, no matter how many mistakes we commit," Lalit said ahead of Capitals' next match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

"That's a really great thing for the team, especially when the next match is in two days. The momentum we've gained is really important, and we will go into the next game with confidence."

With six positive COVID-19 cases in the DC camp, there was an element of uncertainty but Lalit said that players were all focussed on the game.

"We just discussed to enjoy the game and give our 100%. We were just focusing on the match. We also had one training session the other day, so it's not that we didn't have any practice at all.

"It's just that we didn't know whether the match will happen or not, but overall, we were confident about our abilities," he said.

Speaking about the next match, the all-rounder said, "They (RR) have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament so far, and have been playing quality cricket. However, we will focus on ourselves, we will go with our plans and try to execute them."

Having lost to RCB the other night, a comprehensive win was necessary to get the campaign back on track and that is precisely what happened against PBKS.

"We were looking for momentum since the start, we've played good cricket so far but we were not consistent. In this game, we were consistent in all three departments, and that's what we were looking for. It has created a good atmosphere in the camp," he added.