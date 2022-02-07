IPL 2022: Top All-rounders that IPL franchises will go after

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dwayne Bravo of CSK celebrates after taking a wicket (File Photo)

The mega-auction of the IPL 2022 is underway in less than a week's time. While the 10 franchises might already be brainstorming on their preferred picks, a lot comes impromptu on the auction day hustle. Having retained their respective three-four players earlier, many batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders will go under the hammer on February 12 & 13.

IndiaTV looks at top all-rounders who might attract huge bucks in the upcoming auctions.

Dwayne Bravo

The Windies all-rounder has been a boon for the teams irrespective of the league or team he has featured for. Bravo has been a crucial part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2018. What is assured is that you can't keel Bravo out of the game as the fine allrounder will make his presence felt either with the ball, bat or flying fielding. In 2021, Bravo scalped 14 wickets in 11 matches and returned with an economy of 7.81. He is known to get breakthroughs with his sluggish deliveries.

Krunal Pandya

The senior of the Pandya brothers-Krunal Pandya is a good all-rounder option who can be relied on. Though he had an off-shore performance for Mumbai Indians (MI) with the bat and the ball in 2021, he is often a key contributor to the side. The middle-order batsman was a key contributor for the blue-brigade during their wins in final games in 2017 and 2020.

Sam Curran

England all-rounder was absorbed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 5.5 cr ahead of the IPL 2020 Player Auction. The left-handed cricketer can sometimes be a little expensive with the ball but can go for the big hits in crunch situations. Curran might already be in the drafts as a potential player for many franchises.

Pat Cummins

Primarily a pace bowler from Australia, Cummins can render service with the bat as well. Cummins had made the headlines ahead of IPL 2020 where he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the most expensive worth INR 15.50 cr. In the 14 matches he played for KKR in 2020, Cummins took 12 wickets including a four-for and returned with an economy of 7.86. He averaged 20.85 with the bat. In the 14th edition of the IPL, Cummins was phenomenal in the seven matches he played for KKR. Cummins averaged 31 with the bat and scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 8.83.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been a fine allrounder for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2018 where he was bought for INR 3.2 cr during the auction. In IPL 2021, the Indian allrounder featured in just six matches for the franchise managed just one wicket with the ball and gathered a few runs with the willow. The right-arm off-spinner was however economical with the ball.

Other all-rounders who will be in the wishlist of the franchises-

Mitchell Marsh

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shakib Al Hasan:

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mohammad Nabi

Liam Livingstone

Fabian Allen

Harshal Patel

Chris Jordan