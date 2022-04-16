IPL 2022: SRH vs KKR - SRH win by 7 wickets; Tripathi and Markram shine

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Tripathi while playing for SRH against KKR in the 25th match of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets and 13 balls to spare in the 25th match of IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their top-three order batsman early inside powerplay. However, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell managed to put a score of 175 on the board by knocking 54 and 49, respectively. The pacers T Natarajan (3/37), Marco Jansen (1/26), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/37) tried to snatch away the game from the Knights.

Jansen sent Aaron Finch packing with just 7 runs in his debut match for KKR. Natarajan then took wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine in the fifth over and KKR slumped to 31 for 3.

Aman Malik further struck twin blows, took the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (28) and Sheldon Jackson (7). Rana hit two sixes and six boundaries in his knock of 36 balls before getting out in the 18th over by falling prey to Natrajan.

Russell added 55 runs in his 25-ball innings by smashing four sixes and as many fours. SRH successfully chased down the target in 17.5 overs with the help of Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram's terrific stroke-play.

Tripathi and Markram loot 71 and 68 runs for Hyderabad in 37 and 36 balls, respectively. It was the third consecutive victory for SRH and KKR's third loss in six games.