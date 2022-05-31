IPL 2022: Not Kohli nor Sharma, Dhawan makes it to Sachin Tendulkar's playing XI; Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sachin Tendulkar has named his playing XI of IPL 2022

In a recently released YouTube video on his channel, legendary Sachin Tendulkar named his playing XI of IPL 2022.

The list doesn't consist of players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma who were off-coloured during this year's tournament.

Tendulkar said that the list is solely based on the players' performance in the recently concluded season of the cricket league.

“It's got nothing to do with players' reputation or their past performances. It is purely based on their performances this season and what they have been able to achieve this season” he said.

The master blaster Tendulkar chose Hardik Pandya to lead his team and to play at number 4. “Hardik was the standout captain this season. He was clear in his mind, proactive. I always say that don't regret, celebrate. If you are able to celebrate, it means the captain is outsmarting the opposition and that is what Hardik did,” he said.

He said that he would choose Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan as his openers.

“He accelerates beautifully and keeps rotating the strike. A left-hander is always handy and Shikhar's experience will also come useful,” said Sachin on choosing Dhawan. "Buttler was an obvious choice. What a season he has had. Fabulous. I can't see any player more dangerous than him in this IPL. There are a couple but when Buttler gets going, not many can catch up, added.

On choosing KL Rahul at number three Tendulkar said, “I really like his stability and consistency. He is a player who can pick singles and when he wants to hit sixes he has the ability to do that as well."

“He showed tremendous form, very good consistency, and played some crucial knocks. What I observed this season was that he was able to hit all sides of the ground. It was proper cricketing shots and it was a treat to watch," Tendulkar appreciated his next player David Miller.

He then chose Liam Livingstone and Dinesh Karthik.

“Livingstone has the ability to hit sixes, dangerous player. He is very clear in his mind and backs himself. At number 6 that is a good position. His bowling will also come in handy, I would ask him to bowl off-spin more often,” said Tendulkar.

talking about bout Karthik, Tendulkar said, “He showed extraordinary consistency this season. I felt he looked calm and composed. He looked in control. When a batter is calm and has the ability to play 360, he is dangerous and that is exactly what Dinesh Karthik did this season. He is an obvious choice for me.”

When it came to the bowling attack he selected Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

“He is dangerous as a batter, one has to remember. He gets breakthroughs in the middle overs and his success rate is very high. I have no iota of doubt about him at 8,” said Tendulkar on Rashid. Shami's ability to get wickets helped him get into the team.

“Bumrah is the best death-over bowler in the world. There are so many new names coming up in Indian cricket and they have shown amazing promise. I would say at this moment, he is my first choice. He is dangerous at the start and in the death overs. Others will have to push a little more to replace Bumrah,” said Tendulkar.

“Chahal is the highest wicket-taker. He always outsmarts the batter. Rashid will come to bowl with him. If a left-hander is there in the middle overs I have the option of bringing in Livingstone and the third seamer in Pandya,” Tendulkar concluded.