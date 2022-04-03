Watch: MS Dhoni runs out Bhanuka Rajapaksa with a diving direct hit in CSK vs PBKS match in IPL 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE Flying MS Dhoni seen in IPL 2022 in match between CSK and PBKS on Sunday.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with an acrobatic effort to dismiss Punjab Kings batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the 11th match of the IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Dhoni went flying on the stumps and release the ball just in time to run out PBKS batsman.

Bhanuka played the ball towards long-on against the bowling of Chris Jordan. The Sri Lankan wanted to take a single but Shikhar Dhawan on the other hand was not interested in it so he sent him back. But, it was too late as Chris picked up the ball and threw it towards Dhoni who was behind the stumps. MS grabbed the ball and dived towards the stumps but as he realized he will be falling short he threw the ball towards the stump. Bhanuka fell short by some margin as the onfield umpire goes upstairs.

The Sri Lankan batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa is in top form as he has scored 72 runs in two games so far with a super strike rate of 121. With the wicket of Bhanuka CSK are on top as PBKS have lost two wickets.

CSK's title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. The toss is already playing a significant role in the outcome of the games. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball.