IPL 2022: MI vs DC - RCB share special letter to support Mumbai Indians; Change colour of profile picture

The 69th match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is not only crucial for Delhi Capitals to book their playoffs berth, but is also important for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the race of playoffs only DC and RCB are remaining in the fight for the fourth position as the other three spots have already been sealed by Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB are currently at fourth position with 16 points and net run rate of -0.25. They have their fate dependent on the match between DC and MI on Saturday in Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. The Capitals are at the fifth position with 14 points with NRR of +0.255 which is much better than the Challengers. So if they win their last match then they will definitely qualify.

While all the RCB fans are hoping for Mumbai to win the match, the team's official handle too has posted a special letter in support of MI. "We’re backing you to #PlayBold all the way. Go get ‘em, champs," RCB posted. Moreover, the team has also changed the colour of their profile picture from red to blue i.e the jersey colour of Rohit-Sharma led team with a hastag #redturnsblue.

On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik, player who has donned the role of finisher for RCB has shared a cheeky post. The post has Dinesh Karthik's old picture in Mumbai's jersey. "Found this in archives," read the tweet.

The five time champions Mumbai are the first team to be eliminated from the 15th edition of tournament. They are currently positioned at the bottom of the table by winning just three out of 13 matches. They will want to end the journey of this year's IPL with a respectable win.

Full squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevi