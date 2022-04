Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's all-round show helps Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings

Liam Livingstone was the star of the night for Punjab Kings as he picked up two crucial wickets and scored a fifty to help his side beat Chennai Super Kings by runs in the 11th match of the IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Livingstone took the wickets of Shivam Dube and Dwayne Bravo in his three overs spell and scored 60 runs in just 32 balls with the help of five fours and five sixes.

