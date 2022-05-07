IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Kolkata vs Lucknow match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL LSG players celebratin wicket of DC batsman (file photo)

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch KKR vs LSG the 53rd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch KKR vs LSG the 53rd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the KKR vs LSG the 53rd Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 7th May

At what time does KKR vs LSG the 53rd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the KKR vs LSG the 53rd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav