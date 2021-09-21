Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
IPL 2021: Will take it match by match, says Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of SRH game

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said their performance in the first half of the event will count for something but they will.

IANS IANS
Dubai Published on: September 21, 2021 18:54 IST
Rishabh Pant
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

File photo of Rishabh Pant.

The Delhi Capitals will be taking inspiration from their brilliant performance in the first half of IPL 2021 season when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the UAE leg on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals had registered six wins in eight matches before the first part of the season was halted in May due to Covid-19 pandemic, and will be looking to continue with the momentum despite the big break between the two legs.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said their performance in the first half of the event will count for something but they will, however, take it one match at a time in the second leg.

"Our performance in the first half of the tournament will certainly count for us as we have started well in the tournament. However, we are going to take one match at a time, focus on our processes and let's see how it goes. My biggest learning from MS Dhoni is that one should keep focussing on the process and the results will follow. This is one of the biggest mantras which I have been following for a long time," said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting added that his players have prepared very well and he's confident about his team getting the job done against SRH,

"The IPL is such an even tournament that anyone on any given day can beat any team. We've got great respect for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have got world-class players in David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan, who is probably their key player. They always try and keep the game really close and really tight. But having said that, we have prepared really well and have done everything we can for the game. I am pretty confident that our boys can get the job done tomorrow."

When asked about what he has learned about captaincy after taking over the reins this season, Pant said, "I have learned from Ricky that a captain needs to treat everyone equally in the team. If you respect each and everyone in the team, then the entire team gives everything they have for you and they also stand by you in every situation. I try and keep the environment light. Anyone in the team can discuss anything with me or Ricky. We have a good combination of youth and experience in our team."

Ponting added that Pant has matured tremendously in the last couple of IPL seasons, "Rishabh's level of maturity in the last couple of seasons has just gone through the roof. When I first joined the Delhi Capitals camp, Rishabh was just starting to burst onto the scene. I made a pretty big call during the Australian summer last year when Rishabh finally made his way back to the Test team that we are going to see the unearthing of someone that could be a star Test match player for India for a long time. And what he has done since then on the international stage has been nothing short of sensational and I could see that coming. He's done a terrific job as captain of Delhi Capitals so far as well."

Delhi Capitals are currently placed second in the IPL table behind Chennai Super Kings on Net Run Rate as both have 12 points from eight games. SRH are at the bottom with two points from seven matches.

Live updates :IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR, LIVE Cricket Score: Rahul's Punjab Kings take on Samson's Rajasthan Royals; Follow Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 21, 2021 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aratrick Mondal

    No Chris Gayle in XI?

    Markram and Rashid are playing for Punjab today while Chris Jordan is expected to the third overseas player in the XI. This means one between Nicholas Pooran and birthday boy Gayle will be the fourth foreigner. 

  • Sep 21, 2021 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Aratrick Mondal

    4 debutants in the game

    Evin Lewis has been handed his debut cap for Rajasthan Royals. He will make his debut alongside Ishan Porel, Aiden Markram and Adil Rashid who have been handed their debut caps for Punjab Kings.

  • Sep 21, 2021 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aratrick Mondal

    Less than an hour to go before the toss...Here is a bit of Match Preview

    Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

    The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. More so for Punjab Kings, the only team that has lacked any kind of stability over the 14 seasons of IPL with captains and coaches being changed like musical chairs.

  • Sep 21, 2021 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ameya Barve

    Gayle-storm awaits on 42nd birthday?

    'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting mainstay is known as a T20 phenom, scoring 14261 runs in the format -- the most ever by any cricketer -- at an average of 36.94 and a strike rate of 145.87. 

     

  • Sep 21, 2021 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Aratrick Mondal

    Punjab, Rajasthan aim for perfect start in UAE leg

    Rajasthan presently stand sixth in the points table with six points from three wins, similar to that of Punjab Kings, sho stand seventh, separated only by a superior net run rate. 

  • Sep 21, 2021 5:32 PM (IST) Posted by Aratrick Mondal

    Head-to-head stats

    Rajasthan Royals have won 12 of their 22 meetings in T20 cricket while Punjab Kings won 10 matches in the rivalry.

