IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Image Source : GETTY Jason Roy

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday named England opener Jason Roy as the replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who opted out of the entire IPL 2021 season citing bio-bubble fatigue.

Jason Roy played only eight IPL games in his career, scoring 179 runs at 29.83 with one half-century. Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 for Gujarat Lions before Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) roped him in for the 2018 season. He failed to bag a game for the following season, opted out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, and went unpicked in the next auction.

Roy, most recently, scored 144 runs in five T20I innings against India earlier this month in Ahmedabad, at a strike rate of 132.11, and followed it up with a tally of 115 runs in the three ODI innings against the Men in Blue at a strike rate of 123.65.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons," read an IPL update.

SRH will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.