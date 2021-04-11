Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders fantasy tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will kickstart their campaign in the 2021 Indian Premier League on Sunday, as the side takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. The SRH reached the playoff stage in the previous edition of the tournament, and remain a consistent side under the leadership of David Warner.

KKR, however, struggled to find a balance throughout the 2020 edition, even when they emerged winners over SRH on both occasions. In fact, KKR boast of a 12-7 win record over SRH in IPL.

As the two sides meet on Sunday, let's take a look at Dream11 SRH vs KKR Dream11 Predictions and SRH vs KKR Dream11 fantasy tips, player updates, SRH vs KKR playing XI updates, IPL Dream11 Prediction Today match, and Dream11 fantasy tips.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow (c)

Bairstow has been in sublime touch and produced some marvellous performances in the white-ball games for England against India last month. Naturally, he would be first-choice opener above fellow countryman Jason Roy, alongside David Warner.

Batsmen: David Warner, Kane Williamson (v/c), Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill

Warner and Williamson form the core of SRH's batting lineup and will shoulder the responsibility to steer the innings through, and hence remain important picks for the Dream11 team.

From KKR, Shubman Gill is an automatic choice as the batsman remains crucial to the side's strong start in the game. Rahul Tripathi, too, is expected to come up the order and played some crucial innings for KKR in the previous season.

All-rounders: Jason Holder

The absence of Andre Russell may seem surprising at first, but Russell last appeared in a competitive cricket match in December 2020, and may be rusty -- at least for the first few matches. Remember, Russell arrived at KKR with an obvious lack of match practice in the previous season too, and failed to make an impact.

Hence, Jason Holder will be our choice for the all-rounder. Although, we would keep a replacement option in Shakib Al Hasan if he plays for KKR in this game. Remember, the game is in Chennai where spinners will get some assist.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lockie Ferguson, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy

Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key to the SRH's bowling plans in the game against KKR. Bhuvneshwar is the highest wicket-taker for SRH against KKR, while Rashid will look to exploit the spin-friendly Chepauk track. Natarajan, meanwhile, emerged as a lethal death overs specialist for SRH.

Varun Chakravarthy, meanwhile, will have a point to prove and it does help him that he will be playing at his home stadium. Lockie Ferguson could be crucial in the death overs for KKR.