IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Playoff qualification scenario: RR fight for survival, CSK aim to keep top spot

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MS Dhoni.

The league stages of ongoing IPL 2021 are in their last leg with Chennai Super Kings being the sole entrant into the play-off stages so far and will look to consolidate on the top spot when they face seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Royals, who are yet to touch the title since their maiden triumph in the 2008 inaugural edition of the IPL, have remained the perennial underperformers this season as well and will play for everything against CSK on the day.

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Chennai Super Kings 11 9 2 18 +1.002 Q W W W 2 Delhi Capitals 11 8 3 16 +0.562 Q L W W 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 -0.200 - W W L 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 10 +0.302 - L W L 5 Punjab Kings 12 5 7 10 -0.236 - W L W 6 Mumbai Indians 11 5 6 10 -0.453 - W L L 7 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.468 - L L L 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 2 9 4 -0.490 - L W L

Chennai Super Kings Playoff qualification scenario

As mentioned earlier, CSK (18 points in 11 games) have already given themselves a breather by qualifying for the last four but that doesn't mean the MS Dhoni-led side can let their guard down as third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points in 11 games) are egging on for a top-two finish as well. A win for CSK on the day will put further pressure on RCB and DC, who are looking to avoid playing the eliminator matches.

Rajasthan Royals Playoff qualification scenario

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have eight points in 11 games which means can't afford any further slip-up because a win will bring them on par with Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings (10 points in 12 games). KKR, PBKS and Mumbai Indians are currently locked in a three-way battle for the fourth spot with the latter playing a game less. RR would also be hoping that their direct rivals also concede their respective matches in order to have a better shot at the top-four spot.