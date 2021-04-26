IPL 2021: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photos of Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and KKR counterpart Eoin Morgan.

Punjab Kings are oozing with confidence after a morale-boosting win over defending champions Mumbai Indians a few days ago, The KL Rahul-led side will certainly fancy their chances against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders, who are hoping for a change in fortune in Ahmedabad after losing four consecutive games.

While odds are stack against KKR, the head-to-head record gives the two-time champions an advantage over their northern rivals.

H2H: The teams have faced each other on 27 occasions so far since the tournament's inception in 2008; with KKR winning 18 of them while PBKS winning the remaining games.

4: PBKS' leading pacer Mohammed Shami is just four wickets away from becoming the second most successful bowler for the franchise as he chases Parvinder Awana's 48-wicket team record. Shami is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the history of PBKS with 45 wickets behind Irfan Pathan (47), Awana (48), and Sandeep Sharma (71).

30: KL Rahul is one dismissal away from his 30th dismissal behind the stump for PBKS, which will make him the second most successful wicket-keeper in team's history as he will surpass Adam Gilchrist 29 dismissals. Wriddhiman Saha still holds the franchise record with 54 dismissals.

43: KKR captain Eoin Morgan is 43 runs away from 7000 runs in T20.

150: KKR spinner Sunil Narine needs four more wickets to become first Kolkata bowler to pick 150 wickets.

3: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has 69 wickets to his name for the franchise and three more wickets on Monday will make him the second-most successful bowler for the team. Currently, Piyush Chawla holds the second spot with 71 wickets behind Sunil Narine.