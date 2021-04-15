IPL 2021 | David Miller's fifty, Chris Morris' late flourish guide Rajasthan to three-wicket win over Delhi

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chris Morris

David Miller's brilliant half-century and Chris Morris' late flourish helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a thriller against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday. While Miller scored 62 off 43 deliveries, Morris smashed 18-ball 36 to seal the win for Royals. Miller anchored the Royals' innings before Morris ended the run chase with a six off Tom Curran.

Earlier, Unadkat, playing his first match of the season, pegged Delhi back with a brilliant three-wicket haul. The Saurashtra pacer dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to enkindle Capitals' top-order collapse.

Mustafizur Rahman also joined Unadkat by dismissing Marcus Stoinis (0), leaving Capitals reeling at 37/4 by the end of the seventh over.

After a disastrous start, Delhi's ship was steadied by skipper Rishabh Pant, who scored a 32-ball 51, studded with nine fours. With Pant at the crease, it looked like Delhi would breach the 160-run mark with ease. However, Riyan Parag's brilliant throw ended Pant's valiant knock. Delhi were 88 for 5 then.

Debutant Lalit Yadav also chipped in with 20 off 24 balls before he fell to Chris Morris in the 15th over. In the end, Tom Curran stepped up with a 16-ball 21 cameo, guiding his side to a respectable total in Mumbai. Chris Woakes also joined in with 15* off 11 deliveries.

On the bowling front, Unadkat registered 3/15 while Mustafizur took two for 29 in his four overs.