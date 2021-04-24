IPL 2021 | Riyan Parag teams up with Rahul Tewatia for unique selfie celebration against KKR: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag grabbed eyeballs with a unique celebration on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The 19-year-old, after taking Pat Cummins' catch, pulled out a selfie celebration from his hat. He was also joined by Rahul Tewatia.

In the last over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris, Cummins tried to slog it over the rope but the ball went straight to Parag at deep mid-wicket. Known for his quirky on-field jigs, Parag was ready with a selfie celebration this time.

Talking about the game, multi-million dollar buy Chris Morris picked a four-for to help Rajasthan restrict KKR to 133/9 in 20 overs.

Morris, who was bought for Rs 16.25 crore ahead of this season by RR to become the most expensive player in IPL history, returned with figures of 4/23 in his four overs. He was also complemented by Mustafizur Rahman, who registered 1/22. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya also picked a wicket each.

On the batting front, Rahul Tripathi (36 off 26 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 24 balls) were the top performers for the Kolkata-based outfit. The two offered resistance after KKR slumped to 61/4 just after 10 overs.