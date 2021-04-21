IPL 2021 | Still have plenty in the tank left in me, believes Chris Gayle

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chris Gayle

West Indies dasher Chris Gayle believes he still has 'plenty in the tank' and is looking forward to plenty more cricket. 41-year-old Gayle, currently a part of the Punjab Kings franchise in the IPL 2021, hopes to adjust to Chennai's gruelling conditions as his side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

"Absolutely, I still have plenty in the tank left in me, looking forward to plenty more cricket. It's a hot day today, you feel you're still a youngster if you can get on with these conditions," Gayle told host broadcaster Star Sports.

The Universe Boss also heaped praise on SRH tweaker Rashid Khan and described the Afghanistan star as a 'world-class' bowler. Gayle further said that it'll be a tough game for both teams. PBKS have won just one match so far this season while SRH have lost all of their matches.

"Rashid is a world-class bowler, the conditions absolutely suit him as well, but you need to be positive against him, you'll get scoring opportunities. You can't be on the back-foot when you play against these guys, said Gayle.

"This is going to be a tough game for both sides, but from our point of view, we still need to play positive cricket, having been here before (and having played three games here), they (SRH) know the conditions better than us. But we'll have to believe and stick to our plans, try and execute the basics well," he added.

Earlier this month, Gayle became the first batsman in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to achieve a massive feat, during the fourth game of the 14th season, against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede.

Gayle became the first batsman in IPL to hit 350 sixes, achieving the tally with a massive six over deep square leg against Ben Stokes in the 8th over of the game.