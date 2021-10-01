KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live OnlineKKR vs PBKS Live: Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Online, 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Match 45 KKR vs PBKS (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings) Live Online and TV Telecast. You can watch KKR vs PBKS Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select platforms.
The KKR vs PBKS (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings) will be the Match 45 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The KKR vs PBKS match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch KKR vs PBKS Live, how to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch KKR vs PBKS on Hotstar and Star Sports.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Online
At what time does Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45 will start?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45 will start at 07.30 PM.
When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45 will take place on October 1 (Friday).
How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45?
You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45?
You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45 on the Star Sports network.
What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL Match 45?
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh