IPL 2021: First batch of Delhi Capitals players arrive in UAE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DELHICAPITALS First batch of Delhi Capitals players arrive in UAE

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra was among the Delhi Capitals' (DC) players to arrive here ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 which is set to resume next month after being suspended in May due to emergence of Covid-19 cases.

"A few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, which included leg-spinner Amit Mishra, all-rounder Lalit Yadav, domestic players Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Ripal Patel and Vishnu Vinod arrived in Dubai on Saturday, 21 August 2021 for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season.

"The players will stay in quarantine following BCCI and IPL protocols," said Delhi Capitals in a statement.

The players will be in a hard quarantine for six days, according to the rules.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their first match on the resumption of the season.

The franchise is leading the points table, having won six of the eight matches it has played. DC 12 points, two more than Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.