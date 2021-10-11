Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Eliminator - RCB vs KKR Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads and Recent Injury Updates

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will meet the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) do-or-die eliminator game on Monday.

The RCB finished third in the IPL 2021 table while Knight Riders enjoyed an excellent UAE leg to finish fourth.

As both sides meet for the eliminator match in Sharjah, let's take a look at the squads and head to head record:

Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore have no major injury concerns ahead of the eliminator game.

RCB Squad Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga

The Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, had a fitness test for Andre Russell ahead of their final league match of the season against Rajasthan Royals. There has been no official update on his status -- however, if he's declared fit to play, Russell could replace Shakib Al Hasan in the lineup.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Head to Head

Matches Played: 28

RCB Won: 13

KKR Won: 15