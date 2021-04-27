IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals opt to bowl and pick Ishant Sharma; RCB include Daniel Sams, Rajat Patidar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB

Given that the Ahmedabad track has aided the chasing team more often in recent times, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he won the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Both the teams made a couple of changes to their lineup.

Dew has been a major factor affecting the team defending the total in Ahmedabad, as seen on Monday and in the recent T20I series between India and England.

"We will look to bowl first. The wicket looks dry, so we want to bowl before the dew sets in. Nothing much to talk about the previous game. We should have won the game before the Super Over," said Pant.

Delhi Capitals replaced Ravichandran Ashwin with Ishant Sharma for the game.

"We would have bowled as well. Dew is a big factor here. I think it came as early as the first innings. So we got to set a nice foundation. We need to keep that intent going. Saini makes way for Rajat Patidar, he will bat at 3. Daniel Sams replaces Dan Christian," said Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Kha