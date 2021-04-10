Chinna Thala is back! Suresh Raina scores first IPL half-century after 707 days

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Suresh Raina

After opting out of the entire previous season owing to "personal reasons", one of Indian Premier League's favorite hero, Suresh Raina returned in style to score his first half-century in the tournament history, notching up the score against Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Raina last played the 2019 IPL, scoring his last half-century against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) on May 5, 2019 in Mohali. 707 days later, Raina returned to IPL to score his 39th half-century in the tournament off 32 balls, laced with three boundaries and four sixes.

The half-century places him alongside Mumbai Indians skipper for most fifty-plus scores in IPL with 40 such scores, both having one century to their name. The two stand fifth on the list after David Warner (52), Virat Kohli, (44), Shikhar Dhawan (43), and AB de Villiers (41).

Talking about the game, Chennai Super Kings were put to bat first after Rishabh Pant won the toss in Mumbai.

CSK lost their openers early but the left-handed pair in Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina looked to revive the team with their 53-run stand.

Raina eventually finished with 54 off 36 after being run-out in the 16th over.