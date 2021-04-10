Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will be hoping for a much-improved show when they open their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals. The Delhi franchise will be led by the young Rishabh Pant, who makes his debut as captain in the IPL.

CSK endured their worst-ever season in 2020, when they finished seventh in the table. On the contrary, the Delhi Capitals enjoyed a maiden run to the final of the tournament, finishing runners-up as Mumbai Indians lifted a fifth IPL title.

As the two sides meet on April 10, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: CSK and DC have met on 23 occasions, with MS Dhoni's side leading comfortably with 15 wins. Capitals, meanwhile, have won 8 matches. In the previous season, however, DC defeated CSK on both occasions.

In their first match of the 2020 season in Dubai, DC secured a rather one-sided victory, beating Dhoni's side by 44 runs. In the return leg, Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 101 as the Capitals chased down the 180-run target with a ball to spare.

In their past five meetings, CSK have won three as compared to DC's two.

Most runs in CSK vs DC (among current players)

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 547 Suresh Raina (CSK) - 498 Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 323 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 302 Rishabh Pant (DC) - 222

(Shreyas Iyer, with 223 runs, is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the current roster. However, Iyer will not be a part of IPL 2021 due to shoulder injury.)

Most wickets in CSK vs DC (among current players)