IPL 2021 Auction: Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in IPL history; goes to RR for 16.25 crore

South Africa's Chris Morris once again made headlines to become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, as he fetched Rs 16.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction.

The record was previously held by Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2015 auction.

Morris was bought by the Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings were in the bid for Morris, with the Royals eventually prevailing with the highest bid.

Morris represented the RCB in the previous edition of the tournament, fetching Rs 10 crore.

There was a whopping 21 percent growth in his final price, as Morris' base-price was set at Rs 75 lakh ahead of the auction.

Rajasthan Royals had released their captain Steve Smith ahead of the auction, who was eventually bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore earlier today.

The Royals will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in the upcoming edition of the league.

Here's the squad of the Royals so far:

Retained Players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Bought Players: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube