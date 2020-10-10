Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2020: Twitterati enjoy field day as Virat Kohli's RCB register convincing win over CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Chennai Super Kings in an exciting clash on Saturday in Dubai. Virat Kohli's RCB beat MS Dhoni's CSK by 37 runs to acquire two crucial points. The Bangalore franchise is now fourth on the points table behind Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli was the star of the game as he slammed unbeaten 90 runs off 52 balls, laced by 4 fours and 4 sixes to take RCB to 169/4 after opting to bat first. Apart from Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal also played a gritty knock of 33 runs. Thakur was the pick of bowler from Chennai as he picked two wickets but was also expensive at the same time.

Chasing a formidable target, Chennai lost experienced openers Faf du Plessis (8) and Shane Watson (14) on just 25. Ambati Rayudu played a fighting innings of 42 runs as he shared a gritty 64-run stand with Jagadeesan, who also scored 33 runs.

Once the wily Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed MS Dhoni (10) with a brilliant set-up plan, the match was as good as over. CSK now have four points from seven games and are in danger of missing out on Play-Offs for the first time in 11 seasons.

Dhoni, was in a mood to make amends but Chahal lured him with a few tossed up deliveries on his pads as he shaped for the big hits.

Dhoni tried to pre-empt Chahal's next move as the leg-spinner slid one on the imaginary fifth off-stump and the former India captain was in a tangle as he failed to get required elevation. The catch at long-off was gleefully accepted by Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Chris Morris, who played his first game of IPL 2020, had a great day on the field as he scalped three wickets for just 19 runs. Sundar continued his purple patch and picked two wickets for 16 runs in three overs.

The fans of both teams had a field day on Twitter as they hailed Virat Kohli and RCB bowlers, while CSK faced the wrath of trollers.

Virat the run machine kohli

great innings by captain 90* in 52 ball &

win by 37 runs#ViratKohli #royalchallengersbangalore #CSKvRCB @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/g3FLjLCtLB — Siddharth Radadiya (@Siddharth_9099) October 10, 2020

CSK Coach Welcoming All The Batsmen Back To Pavillion 😂#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/XFWck3H0bA — The Indian Tweets (@TheIndianTweet1) October 10, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage