SRH vs RCB Dream11 Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips

The two familiar foes meet in the Indian Premier League on Monday when David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Kohli's men aim to end the wait for the elusive IPL trophy in the franchise's 13th attempt, SRH aim to add a second title to their tally.

Few can forget the havoc wrecked by Warner and Bairstow when SRH took on RCB in Hyderabad last season. The duo added 185 runs for the first-wicket partnership in just 16.1 overs, with both scoring centuries.

The two will be eyeing a similar return to IPL as they gear up for their opening game of the tournament. However, a rejuvenated RCB awaits them this year, as the side is bolstered with arrivals of players like Chris Morris, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa, among others in the bowling department. Aaron Finch further strengthens the batting unit for the side. RCB also underwent a series of changes in management, including a new head coach in Simon Katich and the arrival of Mike Hesson as Director of Cricket.

As the two sides meet, let's take a look at SRH vs RCB Dream11 predictions:

Despite an overhaul of sorts at the RCB, Virat Kohli continues to remain the core part of their batting unit. A lot will be lying on his shoulders to steer RCB to their first title this season. Justifiably, he remains a must-have in the Dream11 side.

Keep an eye out for Devdutt Padikkal too, who is expected to get game-time this season after performing impressively in the domestic tournaments last year.

From SRH, Warner and Bairstow become an automatic choice. Manish Pandey has also become a reliable option over the years in middle/lower-middle order in the IPL, so back his abilities to build, or finish the game.

Among all-rounders, Mohammad Nabi has been in good touch in the CPL and is likely to be drafted into playing XI for SRH. In RCB, Virat Kohli backs Washington Sundar to do the job as a finisher in the batting lineup. With pitches assisting spin, he's likely to be backed to bowl more than someone like Shivam Dube.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the must-haves in the side, simply because of his ability to make an impact in the game at any given moment. Navdeep Saini could also be a handy pick for your Dream11 side.

In SRH, Rashid Khan will lead the spin bowling attack. Much of SRH's bowling attack remains the same as the previous season, but one player who had a significantly impressive tournament among SRH bowlers last season was Sandeep Sharma. One can count on him to get breakthroughs early on in the innings.

Finally, this is our Dream11 side:

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Virat Kohli (V/C), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

