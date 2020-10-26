IPL 2020 | 'Big player, big impact!': Sachin Tendulkar praises Ben Stokes after century against MI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Batting great Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Ben Stokes for his match-winning century against Mumbai Indians.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes for a remarkable hundred during the side's game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Stokes remained unbeaten on 107 off 60 deliveries, while Sanju Samson also played a valuable 54-run knock to guide Royals to a comfortable 8-wicket victory over the table-toppers.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "Big Player, Big Impact! Brilliant 100 by @benstokes38 to make this chase look very comfortable. @IamSanjuSamson played an equally important innings and he was a perfect partner for Stokes."

Brilliant 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ by @benstokes38 to make this chase look very comfortable.@IamSanjuSamson played an equally important innings and he was a perfect partner for Stokes. #RRvMI #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Stokes has had a quiet tournament since joining the Rajasthan Royals squad in the second week this month. Steve Smith also informed in the press conference after the game that he was struggling with a sore back.

Praising Stokes and Samson, Smith said, "Tonight our batting was sensational. Sanju and Stokesy's partnership was magnificent. That's what we have been crying out for from our experienced players. (Before this game) Two batsmen haven't been able to put together a partnership.

"One of us coming might come off or none of us comes off. But when you get two players coming off and getting a partnership, you've got a good side. Hopefully they get confidence from that and keep moving forward."

RR have two matches remaining in the league stage -- both against the contenders of top-4, Kings XI Punjab (October 30) and Kolkata Knight Riders (November 1).

