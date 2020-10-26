IPL 2020 | 'Was hoping to play with Mahi bhai and make a partnership': Ruturaj Gaikwad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an important 65-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore to steer CSK to an 8-wicket win.

Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to run-scoring in style as he guided the Chennai Super Kings to an 8-wicket win over the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

The youngster opened the CSK innings alongside Faf du Plessis and remained unbeaten on 65 off 51 deliveries, as CSK chased the 146-run target with 10 balls to spare.

In a conversation with Deepak Chahar after the game, Gaikwad said that he felt good to contribute in a winning cause.

"I am feeling good but personal milestone doesn't matter much until and unless you win for your team. I was part of the squad last year and this year also I didn't get many chances this year also, so this means a lot," Gaikwad said.

The 23-year-old batsman also said that he was hoping to bat alongside MS Dhoni ever since he joined the CSK training camp in Chennai ahead of this year's edition.

"I was dreaming from the day you know when the camp started in Chennai and I had a feeling I might get a game and was hoping to play with Mahi bhai and obviously make a partnership. It helps me a lot, coming it from Mahi Bhai that keeps focusing on the next games," Gaikwad said.

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020 later on Sunday, when Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians in the second match of the double-header.

MS Dhoni's side remains at the bottom of the table with 8 points in 12 games.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage