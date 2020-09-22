Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni five sixes away from achieving this massive feat

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the brink to join Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma in the elite list. Dhoni is just five sixes away from hitting 300 sixes in T20 cricket, earlier only Rohit Sharma (361) and Suresh Raina (311) have achieved the feat for India. The CSK captain has the chance to breach the mark on Tuesday in the clash against Rajasthan Royals.

In the opening game of IPL against Dhoni pushed himself down in the batting order to promote Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran up against Mumbai. As a result, Dhoni only managed to face two deliveries but didn't manage to get off to the mark as Chennai chased down the 164-run target in last over. With the win, Dhoni added another feather to his already-crammed hat as he became the first captain in the history of Indian Premier League to lead a franchise to 100 wins in the tournament

Dhoni on Saturday also became the first wicketkeeper in the history of T20 cricket to complete 250 dismissals in the format. Dhoni was on 248 heading into the mega opener against Mumbai and completed the milestone after completing the dismissals of Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard off Lungi Ngidi off the bowler's successive overs in the fag end of innings.

Against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni will eye the 300-sixes mark as fans are also waiting to see more of the former India captain with the bat in his hands.

Meanwhile, after their dominant show in the opener, CSK should be brimming with confidence for the clash against Rajasthan.

They have again shown how to work around with resources and Sam Curran coming good with an all-round show means that Dwayne Bravo would not be missed even if he missed a few more games due to injury.

Rayudu and Faf du Plessis maintained the CSK "run-chase template" of attacking in the back 10 by preserving wickets to perfection.

The addition of Piyush Chawla, a very successful IPL bowler, is also a big plus. However it needs to be seen how Deepak Chahar is shaping up after sustaining a niggle in the final over of the MI innings. In case, Chahar can't make it, they have ready replacement in Shardul Thakur.

