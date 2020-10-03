IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Statistical Preview

Image Source : BCCI Shreyas Gopal in action against RCB last season

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the first match of this weekend's double-header in IPL 2020. Both the sides have won two matches and lost one but RCB will have the momentum after a thrilling Super Over win over the Mumbai Indians earlier this week.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, had their first taste of playing outside Sharjah when they took on the Kolkata Knight Riders and faced a 37-run loss. RR will justifiably be aiming to change their aggressive approach, which failed to reap rewards against KKR.

Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head-to-head tie: Rajasthan Royals stand only narrowly ahead in the contest with 10 wins in 21 meetings where two ended in no-result. Rajasthan have also won three of their last four meetings where the other was washed out. In the UAE, they have met only once, in Abu Dhabi, where Rajasthan defeated RCB by six wickets in a low-scoring tie.

At the venue: Rajasthan won all their three matches in Abu Dhabi they played in IPL 2014 which included a Super Over win against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB lost the only match they played here so far, against Rajasthan in IPL 2014.

Crucial stats:

- Virat Kohli has incurred his worst possible start to an IPL season with 18 runs from innings at an average of 6.00 - this is his worst tally in his first three matches from any of the last 12 IPL seasons. And it is is unlikely to get any better given his exposed weakness against legspin. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal has an impressive record against the RCB captain - 24 runs in 12 balls, three dismissals.

- Gopal also holds the edge against AB de Villiers who has scored 134 runs and is averaging 67 at a strike rate of 186.11 The leggie has dismissed him four times in 28 balls for 21 runs.

- Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal will play a key role for RCB. He holds the edge against two of Rajasthan's top batters - Sanju Samson (23 runs, 28 balls, three wickets) and Jos Buttler (21 runs, 18 balls and one wicket).

- One of the most gruelling battles will be between Aaron Finch and Jofra Archer. The Aussie is the only opener to have been dismissed in the powerplay. Archer, although yet to take a wicket in that pahse, has an economy rate of five in the seven times he has bowled in the powerplays. Their rivalry stands - 105 runs, 78 balls and three dismissals in T20 cricket.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage