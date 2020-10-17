IPL 2020 | Willing to bat wherever team needs me, says RCB's AB de Villiers

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Due to the presence of two leg-spinners in the KXIP side, the RCB had decided to promote Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube over AB de Villiers in the batting order.

AB de Villiers batted at number six in the match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday - a decision which stirred conversations and criticism on social media platforms.

Due to the presence of two leg-spinners in the KXIP side, the RCB had decided to promote Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube over AB de Villiers in the batting order. However, the RCB couldn't capitalize on the tactical change as the side faced an eight-wicket defeat.

In a column for the Hindustan Times, de Villiers has broken silence on batting late in the game against Punjab. He said that he supports the team decision and is willing to bat wherever the team needs him.

"RCB chose to bat first against Kings XI Punjab, and I was expecting to go in at No.4 as usual. In fact, when the second wicket fell, with our score 62 for two in the sixth over, I started to make my way through the gate that leads out to the wicket," wrote de Villiers.

"At that precise moment, I was asked to wait because the coach and captain had decided to send out left-handers to face the two KXIP leg-spinners, who were bowling at the time.

"That was a legitimate cricketing decision. Teams all around the world often prefer left-handed batsmen to face leg-spin bowling. I did not question the call at the time it was made, and I do not question the call now. There is absolutely no problem from my side."

The South African batsman has been one of the in-form batsmen for the RCB this season.

"For my part, I am eager and willing to bat wherever and whenever the team needs me, and to help RCB advance our campaign to realise our potential and win this league," he further wrote.

AB de Villiers has scored 230 runs in eight matches for the RCB so far, and boasts of the highest strike-rate among the top-15 run-scorers of the tournament this year (179.60).

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage