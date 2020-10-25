IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM There is little to separate between the two sides, as Mumbai Indians have won in 12 of their 23 encounters against RR, while 11 have gone the Royals' way.

Rajasthan Royals face a must-win game against Mumbai Indians in the evening match of Sunday's double-header in IPL 2020. A loss could potentially knock them out of the play-off race as early as tomorrow when KKR takes on the KXIP.

The Royals have faced inconsistencies in their batting order and would aim to improve on it when they face one of the fiercest pace bowling attack in Mumbai Indians. The MI remain high on confidence after a dominating 10-wicket win over CSK in their previous match, in which they restricted MS Dhoni's side to 114/9.

As both the sides meet, let's take a look at the crucial stats:

Head to Head: There is little to separate between the two sides, as Mumbai Indians have won in 12 of their 23 encounters against RR, while 11 have gone the Royals' way. In their last five meetings, however, RR have dominated MI with four wins.

At venue: In their only match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai had outclassed the Royals with a 57-run win earlier this season. This also remains their sole match in UAE.

Key stats:

- Jofra Archer's record has been impressive against the Mumbai Indians. In five matches against the franchise, Archer has picked 10 wickets. The English bowler is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2020 so far.

- Out of 16 wickets Trent Boult has taken in this season, 10 have come in the powerplay. MI will try to exploit RR's top-order weakness by opting for a similar strategy as in the game against CSK - open with Boult and Jasprit Bumrah up front.

- While the average score in Abu Dhabi this year has been 147, Mumbai Indians, who have played four matches at the venue so far, average 184. Royals, in contrast, have averaged 138 in Abu Dhabi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage