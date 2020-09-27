IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Capitals remain on top after first week | FULL TABLE

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Points Table: Check the IPL table after the completion of first week of the tournament.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League completed its first week on Saturday, as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. With this win, the KKR got off the mark in the tournament, as SRH now remains the only team yet to open their account in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals remain on the top of the table with two wins in as many matches -- and are also the only side to have four points in the tournament so far.

The Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over last Sunday, and registered a comprehensive win over previous year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings to reach the top of the table.

MS Dhoni's CSK, meanwhile, had an underwhelming start as they conceded defeats in two of their three games, with MS Dhoni's batting position coming under significant scrutiny.

The RCB had a winning start against SRH but were outclassed by Kings XI Punjab in their second match, who will play their third match of the season later this evening against Rajasthan Royals.

Steve Smith's Royals have scored the highest score in the tournament (216-7) so far, which came against CSK.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians also ended their winless streak in the United Arab Emirates when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in their second match of the season.

Take a look at the points table:

Position Team Matches Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 +1.100 4 2 Kings XI Punjab 2 1 1 +2.425 2 3 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 +0.993 2 4 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 +0.800 2 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 -0.767 2 6 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 -0.840 2 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 -2.175 2 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 -0.730 0

