Watch: MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and CSK members playfully smear cake on Monu Singh

Chennai Super Kings may have been knocked out of the 2020 Indian Premier League, but the side finished the tournament on a high with three wins on the trot. MS Dhoni's side ended their IPL campaign at seventh position with 12 points in fourteen games, which was their worst season in the IPL history.

The mood in the CSK camp, however, has remained upbeat throughout the tournament and it is reflected in the latest video posted by the franchise's official social media profile.

The CSK shared a short video of Karn Sharma's birthday celebration on their Twitter profile, where many players -- including captain MS Dhoni and South Africa's Faf du Plessis could be seen "smashing" cake on Monu Singh's face.

Monu Singh celebrates his birthday today.

CSK wrote, "At Karn's birthday bash, guess who had a pre-birthday smash... #SuperBirthdayMonu @msdhoni #WhistlePodu."

In the video, Dhoni and du Plessis could be seen grabbing Monu playfully, as Shardul Thakur and other members of CSK apply cake on his face.

Earlier, MS Dhoni had confirmed that he will take part in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. When asked by Danny Morrison ahead of the side's last league game if it was his last appearance for CSK, Dhoni had replied, "definitely not."

