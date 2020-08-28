IPL 2020: Members of Chennai Super Kings camp test COVID-19 positive, entire team goes into quarantine

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chennai Super Kings

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday suffered a huge blow as several members of the franchise have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report in Times of India. The team was supposed to start their training for IPL 2020 on Friday having completed the mandatory six days of quarantine.

Sources have confirmed the news to the newspaper daily but the names are yet to be known. However, the report added that the members tested positive during their compulsory COVID-19 testing in Dubai as part of the BCCI SOP.

Owing to the results, CSK have gone into an extended quarantine period.

According to BCCI SOP, all the franchises on arrival in the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020 will have to undergo six days of quarantine during which they will be tested for COVID-19 on days 1, 3 and 6. TOI reported that CSK members were tested for the fourth time on Friday, the results of which will be known on Saturday.

"Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. So with eight IPL teams and over 1000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it has happened to CSK despite taking all kinds of precautions, the source told TOI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have already had two days of sessions. Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians will have their first session on Friday. And Delhi Capitals are slated to begin on Saturday.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards although the schedule is not out yet.

