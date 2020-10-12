IPL 2020 | 'Blessing' to have three bowlers who can bowl at 140 consistently: Krunal Pandya

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Krunal Pandya took the key wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer in the DC innings during his side's five-wicket win on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians secured a five-wicket victory in the match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 on Sunday. With the win, Rohit Sharma's side also reached the top position in the table, with 10 points in seven matches.

While the Capitals are also on the same points with as many games, MI lead the Delhi franchise on Net Run Rate.

After the game, Krunal Pandya interacted in the post-match press conference to talk about the game, and said that MI displayed an impressive bowling performance.

"We bowled really well as a unit, especially in the powerplay we got the early breakthrough. In the T20 format, whenever you get the early breakthrough, the pressure is more on the opposition, we did not concede too many runs in the death overs, in between, Chahar also really bowled well, it was a good team effort," said Krunal.

He also hailed the three pacers in the MI bowling lineup (Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson), while talking about his performance. Krunal took the key wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer in the first innings.

"It is a blessing, we have three bowlers who can bowl at 140 consistently, for any team to have three bowlers who can bowl quick and swing the ball is really good. I am happy with the way I bowled against Delhi Capitals, my strength has been varying the pace, I was able to execute the plans overall, obviously, you have to see the strength of the batsman and their strength," Pandya said.

"160-odd target is really tricky because when you have 180 you know you have to go hard and when you are chasing 140 odd, then you can take your time. In-between totals are really tricky, we got a good start, the way Surya and Quinny batted, they did not allow the opposition bowlers to settle."

