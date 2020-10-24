IPL 2020 | KKR's Sunil Narine changes bowling action after being reported

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunil Narine tweaked his bowling action after being reported, as he makes a comeback to the XI after four games.

Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Sunil Narine made a comeback to the playing XI after missing four matches for the side, as he was reported for suspect bowling action.

Narine was reported after KKR's match against Kings XI Punjab two weeks ago. However, his action was cleared earlier this week and he made his comeback to the side today in the side's match against Delhi Capitals.

The West Indian impressed with his performance with the bat as he scored a brilliant 64 off just 32 balls, smashing six fours and four sixes in the innings.

Narine changed his bowling action after being reported. In his new bowling action, he does not raise the bowling hand (right hand) until he swings it to gather pace to bowl the delivery.

The West Indian is also seen bowling while wearing half-sleeves - an unusual sight but justifiable after the suspect action report.

Sunil Narine has been one of the most successful bowlers in the history of the tournament. He has taken 127 wickets in 117 matches in the IPL so far.

