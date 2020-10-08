IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match.

The Kings XI Punjab will be aiming for a quick turnaround when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Thursday. KL Rahul's side is at the bottom of the table with four losses out of five.

A team's success doesn't merely depend on individual performances but on collective effort. This can be said for Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing IPL as they rely heavily on the contributions of their top-order batsmen.

SRH too have their own worries despite the presence of some quality players in their ranks. And in such a scenario, none of the two sides will leave any stone unturned to garner a much-needed win on Thursday evening.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- With Bhuvneshwsar Kumar's absence, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will aim to pounce on the SRH attack. Rahul, in particular, has been considerably slow in his run-scoring and would want to change that.

- SRH too have faced problems in the middle-order. After David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who open the innings, the middle-order has mostly let the team down. KXIP's poor outing with the ball could be an advantage for SRH.

Dream11 Team:

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Thangarasu Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi

