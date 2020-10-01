IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Fantasy Tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for your team from the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match.

Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to bring their campaign back on track after suffering heartbreaking losses in their previous IPL contests when they meet here on Thursday.

KXIP were at the receiving end against Rajasthan Royals (RR), as the Steve Smith-led side registered the record for the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history by overhauling a 224-run target. That meant that Ishan Kishan's brilliant 99 went in vain as his team, Mumbai, went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Super Over tie-breaker after the two teams' scores were tied in the normal course of the match.

Despite getting a good contribution from the top-order that propelled them to a massive 223/2, KXIP bowlers let the team down, failing to defend the total. It was RR's Sanju Samson and young batting sensation Rahul Tewatia, who set up the win when their team looked doomed. Tewatia, promoted to No.4, clobbered KXIP pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over that change the course of the match.

Then, KXIP's most experienced bowler, Mohammed Shami, was taken to the cleaners. Except leggie Ravi Bishnoi, Punjab bowlers had a poor outing against RR.

As the KXIP batters look in fine nick, the team management may not like to make any change. At the same time they would expect their bowlers to make a comeback against Mumbai, leaving the past behind, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

The KXIP team management would likely replace Cottrell in the bowling attack after the Caribbean medium-pacer emerged as the most-expensive bowler against RR.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (v/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal (c), Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage