IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Eliminator - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips

In the Eliminator of IPL 2020, 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday with the winner heading towards Qualifier 2 where Delhi Capitals awaits their second opportunity at reaching their maiden IPL final, while it will be the end of their journey in the UAE for the losing team.

Here are the Dream11 fantasy tips...

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will be a no-brainer. Saha has made an immediate impact on the batting of SRH in the last three games where he has been promoted to the top of the order with 184 runs including two half-centuries at a strike rate of 150.81. His free stroke playing has allowed Warner to loosen up as his strike rate from the first 10 games as an opener (113.7) has spiked to 163.9. Together they have added two century partnerships as well while scoring at 9.51 runs per over.

Kane Williamson can also be added to the list. He averaged 71.66 against Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2018.

From RCB, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers can be picked. The South African can particularly enjoy the death overs against SRH who have conceded runs at 11.01 runs per over during the phase. Padikkal has been the revelation this season with 472 runs, the most by any RCB batsman this season, with five half-centuries.

Jason Holder can be picked as the all-rounder, having made an impressive impact in the SRH lineup.

Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan will be the two bowlers from SRH. Sharma has been very impactful this season, particularly in the powerplay. He picked 13 wickets this season at 7.34 economy rate, nine of which came in the last four matches. Rashid has picked 19 wickets at 5.28 economy rate, eight of which came in the last five games at 4.85.

From RCB, it will be Yuzvendra Chahal, who has picked 20 wickets this season at an economy rate of 7.16. Mohammed Siraj can be the other bowler given that Chris Morris is injured and there is no official news about his availability for the game.

Dream11 playing XI: Saha, Warner, Kane, Padikkal, Kohli, De Villiers, Holder, Rashid, Sandeep, Siraj, Chahal.

