IPL 2020 | Devdutt Padikkal reveals the advice which he got from skipper Virat Kohli

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the few positives which Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took home this year. Despite missing out on their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, the Bangalore franchise was gifted with Padikkal's consistency and prowess at the top.

20-year-old Padikkal, the leading run-scorer for RCB this season, with 473 runs in 15 games, was arguably the best Indian youngster this season. The Karnataka lad also bagged the Emerging Player of the Season award.

After the end of a memorable season, Padikkal revealed a piece of vital advice which he got from skipper Kohli. With Padikkal and Aaron Finch at the top, the RCB contingent will be hoping to put up an impressive performance in the next IPL edition.

“There’s a long way to go for me and there’s so much I have to improve upon. It’s just the beginning. Virat helped me along the way in terms of how to build innings. He asked me to continue to work hard and not let success affect me. Keep pushing ahead and keep improving is what he told me, and that’s what I am going to do,” Padikkal told India Today.

"It’s important one should continue to enjoy the game and not get caught in thoughts regarding policy and playing for the country because that’s going to happen when the time is right.

“I have learnt a lot with so many senior players around. It has changed my mindset as to how to deal with a lot of situations. They (senior players) keep themselves stable throughout the season regardless of how the team is performing and would focus on the process and not on the result.”