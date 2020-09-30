IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against SRH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh," a statement on IPL's website read.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was also fined for maintaining slow over-rate during the match against Kings XI Punjab in the current season.

Delhi Capitals conceded their first defeat of the season on Tuesday as SRH beat Shreyas Iyer's side by 15 runs. In the 163-run chase, the Sunrisers held DC to 147/7.

It was also SRH's first win of the season, having lost their opening two games against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan stepped up for SRH against the Capitals as he took three key wickets - all including DC's top-order batsmen (Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant), as he returned with figures of 3/14 in four overs.

The SRH conceded only 31 runs in five overs, thanks to brilliant death-over bowling from Rashid, Thangarasu Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

