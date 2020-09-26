IPL 2020 | 'We are not thinking about it': CSK CEO rules out Suresh Raina's return

Image Source : PTI Raina has been one of the key players for CSK ever since the tournament's inaugural edition, and his absence is clearly felt in the batting order.

Chennai Super Kings have had a poor outing over the last two matches, as the side stumbled in two successive run-chases. Against Rajasthan Royals, the side failed to chase 217, and strange tactics led to another disappointing loss against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

After a woeful batting display in the two games, many CSK fans called for Suresh Raina to return to the squad.

Raina has been one of the key players for CSK ever since the tournament's inaugural edition, and his absence is clearly felt in the batting order.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has made it clear that the franchise "cannot look at Raina," at the moment because he has made himself unavailable for selection.

"See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," the CSK CEO said, as quoted by ANI.

Raina had traveled with the squad to the United Arab Emirates but returned to India in early September, following a fatal attack on his relatives in Punjab.

The southpaw is since living in Jammu and Kashmir and continues to post stories and pictures from his outings in the surrounding areas.

