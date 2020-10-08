IPL 2020 | Ashish Nehra impressed with youngsters Ravi Bishnoi, Devdutt Padikkal

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP's Bishnoi has taken four wickets in five innings so far, while Padikkal, who plays for RCB, has amassed 178 runs in five matches.

Former Indian bowler Ashish Nehra has said that he is impressed with the performances of two young Indian cricketers, Ravi Bishnoi and Devdutt Padikkal.

"Ravi Bishnoi and Devdutt Padikkal, both have shown great character. As I said earlier, I would've liked Parthiv Patel to open, but that is out of the picture now. Looking at the future, I am impressed by Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi's performance," said Nehra while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar heaped praised on SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan, who has scalped five wickets in five innings. Bangar, in particular, has been impressed with Natarajan's ability to bowl yorkers which in turn has sorted out the death bowling issue for SunRisers.

"The yorker ball is the most difficult ball in this format, and that too when the ball is wet, despite that T Natarajan bowled in the previous match and sorted out SRH's death bowling issue," said Bangar.

"I am really impressed by Natarajan. He is looking in good form and Natarajan will be my player of choice who has impressed me in the IPL," he added.

Kings XI Punjab will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

