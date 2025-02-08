Injury issues for New Zealand and Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra hit badly on head, Haris Rauf picks side strain

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rachin Ravindra and Haris Rauf.

During their first match of the ODI tri-series, New Zealand and Pakistan have been dealt injury blows to their crucial players. Star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was hit badly on his forehead while fielding, while pacer Haris Rauf has picked up a side strain ahead of the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are featuring in an ODI tri-series in Pakistan in what is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Black Caps and the Men in Green kicked off the series with the first clash at the newly-inaugurated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 8.

Haris picked up an injury first in the first innings when Pakistan were bowling. He sent in 6.2 overs and left the field in the middle of his spell. The Pakistan Cricket Board had revealed the speedster complained of "sharp pain in the left side of the chest and abdomen muscles". It was later confirmed that he has a "low-grade side strain". The speedster didn't come out to bat as well.

After the completion of the match, when New Zealand won by 78 runs, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan gave an update on the injury, stating "There's no confirmation yet but it's not a serious injury."

Rachin Ravindra hit on forehead while fielding

Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin was hit badly on his forehead while fielding in the second innings. Rachin was hit by a ball that fired towards him after Khushdil Shah slog-swept Michael Bracewell in the 37th over. Rachin, seemingly, lost contact with the ball due to the floodlights as he could not make any move and dealt the scary blow.

He lay down on the ground and was given first-aid treatment immediately as the silence gripped the Gaddafi Stadium. Blood rushed from his head as a stretcher was called. The medical staff helped Rachin get up and the all-rounder went off the field without the help of the stretcher.

He had earlier delivered three overs and had made 25 runs from 19 balls while opening the innings. New Zealand piled up a huge total of 330/6 on the back of a brilliant hundred from Glenn Phillips. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson also slammed the fifties.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 252 as Fakhar Zaman's 84-run effort and Salman Agha's 40 were never enough to hunt down the huge total.

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke