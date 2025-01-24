Injury concern for India ahead of second T20I against England, star batter picks ankle issue during training

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma.

India have an injury concern on the eve of their second T20I against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium as Abhishek Sharma has reportedly twisted his ankle during the training session.

India defeated England in the first T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata after Abhishek's 79 from 34 balls, helped the team gun down a mediocre total of 133 against the Three Lions. While he was not adjudged as the Player of the Match, Abhishek's knock was pivotal in India winning the game.

As per a report in PTI, Abhishek twisted his ankle while doing catching drills in the net session on Friday. He was checked by the team physiotherapist on the field before the opening batter returned to the dressing room to rest. Notably, the report adds that the 24-year-old opener was also seen limping a bit while walking his way to the dressing room.

Abhishek didn't come out to bat. He was with the team physio for more than half an hour in the dressing room. However, there is no confirmation on the extent of his injury and whether he is out of any of the further games in the ongoing five-match series.

If he is not in the Playing XI for the second game, the hosts can go with either of Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel as these are the only ones who are recognised batters. The team would then have to make changes to the Playing XI and field either of captain Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma to open alongside Sanju Samson.

India defeated England in the first T20I with ease with their bowlers - particularly Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy - setting up the win. Arshdeep did the early damage as he picked two wickets in his opening two overs before Chakravarthy came to the party and removed the English middle order that failed to read his googlies.

Chakravarthy picked 3/23 in his four overs and was adjudged the Player of the Match, pipping Arshdeep and Abhishek for the award.

In the run-chase, Abhishek led India's charge. He unleased his strokes and slammed eight sixes, the most by an Indian in an innings against England. He was looking to finish the game quickly but perished in an attempt to go big when his team needed only eight runs. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya closed the game as they made unbeaten scores of 19 and three, respectively.