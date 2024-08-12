Injury cloud over England captain Ben Stokes days before SL Tests, following hamstring pull in the Hundred

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes had to be carried off the field after he pulled up his hamstring during the Hundred match between the Northern Superchargers and the Manchester Originals

England have gotten a huge injury scare with the Test captain Ben Stokes going down with his hamstring during his side Northern Superchargers' clash against the Manchester Originals at the Old Trafford on Sunday, August 11. Stokes, who scored just four runs in nine balls in three innings on his return to the Hundred, ran for a quick single before pulling up his hamstring as soon as he completed the run.

Stokes is most likely done for the Hundred this year and his injury overshadowed the Superchargers' magnificent win which saw them stay in contention for a spot in the top three. "It doesn't look great, unfortunately," said Harry Brook, the Superchargers' captain and Stokes' England teammate after the match.

"I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and we'll see how he is," Brook added as now the focus on Stokes will shift from the Hundred to the England Test team's perspective given there's a Sri Lanka series beginnings in less than 10 days. Stokes was seen on crutches after the match and his absence might hit the English team a bit harder, as they will already be without their opener Zak Crawley.

The scans would reveal the extent of the injury but from the looks of it, Stokes might be ruled out for at least the first Test in Manchester if not for the whole series. The Superchargers may not feel the brunt of his absence that much given the likes of Graham Clarke and Ben Dwarshuis might chip in but it will definitely hurt the England side and their balance with Stokes returning to bowling full tilt.

If Stokes does miss the series opener, the 23-year-old Essex batter Jordan Cox after his maiden Test call-up might be in line for a debut with Ollie Pope likely to lead the side.

The three-match Test series begins at Old Trafford on August 21 with the matches to follow at Lord's and the Oval.